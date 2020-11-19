PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say their latest report on traffic stops shows that traffic stops among African Americans were not done at a disparate rate.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says that's the first time that has been the case in years. However, stops and searches of African Americans are still done at a significantly high rate, according to law enforcement.
Police say the majority of this year's searches were consent searches and that African-American drivers were asked to consent to a search at almost twice the rate of all other racial groups.
The police bureau says it will be taking steps to identify areas of improvement in how officers do traffic stops. The bureau says in 2021, it will collect new data to identify areas of improvement.
"The purpose of collecting this data is not just for data’s sake, but to inform our decision making and make sure that we’ve got enough data to correct discrepancies we see or to be able to go off trends or corrections or make decisions based off what we’re seeing from the data," Lovell said.
The bureau says new data points will include reasons for the traffic stop, changes to collect all search criteria, and training to improve traffic stop data collection. The bureau says it will also begin audio recording consent searches.
How many were stopped that did not commit a traffic infraction ? Or were searched because they had a record or history of suspicious activities?
