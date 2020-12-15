PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Portland Tuesday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast Cully Boulevard just before 8:00 p.m.
Police said there were no reported victims, but vehicles were struck by gunfire. No arrests were made and there currently is no suspect information.
Traffic may be affected in the area while police investigate.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers, leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
