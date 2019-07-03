PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is responding to criticism that Mayor Ted Wheeler impeded its work during this weekend's protests.
Wheeler received criticism on social media following Saturday’s confrontations between Antifa and members of a "Him Too" rally.
He was accused of tying the bureau's hands and refusing to let them deal with trouble makers.
On Wednesday, the Bureau's Assistant Chief told FOX 12 that's simply not true.
“I can tell you the direction I got from the mayor's office for this event which was enforce the law to the extent it is physically possible prevent violence from happening in our city prevent property damage and allow people to exercise their first amendment rights,” Asst. Chief Chris Davis said.
The bureau is looking for three suspects from the demonstrations.
Three others were arrested.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.