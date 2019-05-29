PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau Wednesday released findings from a recent community survey that ranked the bureau’s performance in certain instances and exposed Portlanders’ concerns when it comes to the bureau. 6,500 households were asked to participate and nearly 1,400 surveys were returned.
The survey was a requirement of the city’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, and the research was done by a group called DHM Research.
PPB released six of the group’s findings and offered comments for each observation. Those findings and the bureau’s responses are listed below:
Finding: Portland residents view the Portland Police Bureau most positively when it comes to activities directly related to fighting crime.
Response: Crime prevention and reduction is a key goal and core activity for the Portland Police Bureau. We will continue to focus on crime fighting strategies with a goal of providing excellent customer service in the process.
Finding: Residents rated PPB's performance lowest on PPB's response to mental health crises in the community.
Response: We have achieved substantial compliance in the settlement agreement in all areas related to community based mental health services and crisis intervention from the DOJ. Our efforts to improve our response to those experiencing mental health crisis are ongoing. We have also recently increased our capacity with the Behavioral Health Unit Response Teams. We have increased the number of officers trained in Enhanced Crisis Intervention skills. Additionally, we continue to assess and train our staff to have the tools they need to handle these calls with compassion. We are a learning organization and are constantly striving to improve. All of our officers have received 40 hours of Crisis Intervention Training. Additionally, 146 of our officers have received Enhanced Crisis Intervention Training, which is an additional 40 hours of training. Opinions are also influenced by our perceived roles in addressing the mental health crisis. PPB is often called as first responders to individuals experiencing mental health crisis. We are working diligently with community stakeholders to partner in identifying solutions to issues best addressed by social services.
Finding: Of those who had contact with the police, the majority report they were treated fairly.
Response: We are encouraged to hear that those who have direct contact with us feel positively. We strive to treat those we contact with fairness and dignity. We recently incorporated procedural justice training into our curriculum and have since blended these concepts into all of our scenarios and other trainings. The concepts include: voice, respect, neutrality, and trust.
Finding: Residents expressed concern that PPB uses more force than necessary when dealing with communities of color and those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Response: Members of the Portland Police Bureau use force rarely, as evidenced in the statistics, even in cases involving persons experiencing mental health crisis. In 2018, PPB had almost 26,000 calls for service where the officer indicated mental health was involved. Of those calls, police used force less than 0.7% of the time and the large majority of that force was the lowest level of force (Category 4-Examples would be a control against resistance or pointing of a firearm). Visit our Open Data tab at: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/76875
When comparing custody data, there was force used in 5% or less of the custodies and less than 2% difference between racial categories when force was used. In 2018, there were 24,426 custodies. Of those, 8,516 (35%) involved a person of color.
There is additional information about force broken down by demographics, and includes factors such as whether a subject was armed, intoxicated, or experiencing mental health crisis.
Finding: Residents from historically marginalized communities express greater concern about how PPB officers treat them.
Response: Community engagement is a bureau-wide endeavor. In 2018, we tracked 1,692 community engagement events PPB members participated in, including: educational workshops, community meetings, advisory council/board meetings, faith-based meetings, and immigrant/refugee outreach events.
We are currently working on a community engagement plan, in collaboration with the PCEPP, in an effort to bolster our relationships. Additionally, we have accountability measures in place if officers are not treating community members according to our policies and organizational values. The Independent Police Review and Internal Affairs are available resources for individuals who believe they were not treated well. We take these allegations seriously.
Finding: Residents are unsure whether the PPB is taking steps to improve services.
Response: There are a number of areas the Portland Police Bureau has made significant improvements, as found by the Department of Justice. Some areas include: training, policy, use of force, crisis services, and accountability. We strive to be a learning organization and continuously assess and improve.
A lot of information about the bureau's work, recent news, and even opportunities for public input is publicly available on our web site at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/ , on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and now even in a podcast. We are planning to expand our Twitter communications soon to include more information specific to precincts or other units. Finally, we are working on our 5-year strategic plan, which will help detail concrete steps we will be taking to improve services.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.