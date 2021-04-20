PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland saw another weekend of violent clashes between officers and anti-police groups, once again resulting in fires, broken glass and pepper balls.
FOX 12 took a closer look at one of the side effects from the city’s protests and riots: a big lag time for officers to respond to other 911 calls.
Portland police say the riot that happened downtown Friday made it difficult to respond to some calls for help that would normally be considered “priority” – including a hit-and-run, several shootings and a couple burglaries.
FOX 12 went to some of the areas where those crimes were reported to talk to neighbors and witnesses.
“When you call the police, normally you think they are going to show up right away.”
But that wasn’t the case late Friday night, after one young man said a street racing event in southeast Portland took a violent turn.
“They came down, they cut somebody off and there was actually a rear-end, the party that got rear-ended was on one side of the street and arguments broke out, as the arguments broke out, there became a scuffle, and when there was a scuffle, that’s when the shots broke out.”
Data from the Portland 911 bureau of emergency communications shows that the call came in just before midnight, where southeast Powell Boulevard meets Southeast 67th Avenue.
The man interviewed didn’t want to use his name, telling us he’s involved with Portland’s street racing scene, but said he quickly called 911
“The amount of time it took, I mean police didn’t show up for 10, 15, 20 minutes.”
He said he “ended up leaving the scene.”
In fact, records show it took Portland police 36 minutes to respond that call and it’s unclear if anyone was hurt or arrested. The bureau said it’s a prime example of how Portland’s frequent, violent protests and riots tie up resources, leaving officers stretched thin and slow to respond to calls for help
Across town in northeast Portland, a shooting was reported Friday night.
Kevin Murphy told FOX 12 he heard “three quick shots” just after 10 p.m.
However, 911 records show officers were dispatched several hours later, around 3 a.m. Saturday.
“That’s pretty concerning. I don’t believe it’s going to get better if the police don’t respond,” Murphy said. “One of my biggest concerns was where the attention is at, based on the riots and stuff going on downtown.”
More Portland voices who say they too want to be heard when it comes to the future and value of the city’s police.
Meanwhile, critics of Portland police say the city is better served to fund programs that prevent people from turning to crime. Earlier this month, the city council voted to spend nearly $6 million to combat Portland’s increasing gun violence, but those dollars will not go to police – instead they’ll go to organizations in the community.
(7) comments
Better get used to it!
andddddd.... it's gonna get worse, a lot worse as the"gas" coming out of Minnesota is poured ALL over the country. We'll be lucky if the police don't go on strike !!
Dems are such a RIOT.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Portland is a lost cause.
Dems are a RIOT.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Send in the park rangers!
Why in the world would any normal person live in Portland? Who would want to live in a city that the people have let the government get out of control and now has lost control?
