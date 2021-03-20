PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Audubon Society of Portland is offering a reward for information about the damage done to an ancient tree in the Sabian Neighborhood.
Portland Police Bureau said a giant Sequoia tree in the 4000 block of Northeast 12th Avenue was reportedly poisoned after holes were drilled into its base last month.
The Audubon Society of Portland is offering a $1000 reward for information relating to the cause of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 503-380-9728 or the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.