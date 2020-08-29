PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A riot was declared outside the Portland Police Association after demonstrators lit fire to the building Friday night.
At 11:45 p.m. a crowd marched from Peninsula Park to the PPA building in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. Police said some people in the crowd were wearing protective gear, including helmets, goggles, gas masks, all black clothing and carrying shields.
The crowd arrived at about 12:10 a.m., blocked traffic in both directions, police said. Someone also cut power to the building. People dragged multiple dumpsters into the road and lit at least one on fire.
Portland police said officers remained out of sight in an effort to deescalate the situation. Despite their efforts, they said arsonists pushed up a mattress against the front door of the building, sprayed it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire. The flames engulfed the door and nearly reached the roofline.
At 12:39 a.m. Portland police declared a riot “and all persons were to disperse immediately to the north. Failure to comply with the order may subject them to citation or arrest to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and/or impact munitions.”
Officers responded and removed rioters from the building so the fire could be put out. As they approached, people threw objects at them, including rocks. Multiple officers suffered minor injuries.
Officers did use crowd control munitions, but no CS (tear) gas was deployed, police said.
Multiple arrested were made, police said.
Earlier that evening, demonstrators gathered outside of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's condo in northwest Portland. A dozen of them sat in the building's lobby in protest with a letter of demands for the mayor, including cutting the Portland Police Bureau budget in half by next year, abolishing the police bureau the year after, reinvesting the money into communities of color, and for the mayor to resign.
