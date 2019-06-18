PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau’s Domestic Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the case of a woman found with life-threatening injuries inside a trash bin Monday.
That woman was hospitalized after she fell 16 stories down a garbage chute at a building near Providence Park, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It is not yet clear why the woman entered the chute.
Police have not identified the woman, but a couple that lives in the building where she was found says before her 16-story fall, she broke into their apartment screaming for help.
Steven Lofton tells FOX 12, the woman barged into his condo while he was home alone and attacked him.
He says although she does not live in the building, he recognized her. According to him, the woman, whose boyfriend lives down the hall from Lofton’s unit, was banned from entering the building after breaking into neighboring units on several occasions.
“She pushed me to the floor, ran over me to the bedroom and then to the balcony.” Lofton said. “I thought she was going to jump off.”
Lofton claims, months back, the woman had broken into his home while naked. He also says, she had been kicked out of the high-rise hours before being found in a trash bin.
“She’d gotten thrown out of the building at 2:00 a.m.,” Roger Croteau, Lofton’s husband, told FOX 12. “She’d somehow gotten back in.”
According to the couple, once inside, the woman began throwing things at Lofton, leaving scratches and bruises on his legs and shards of glass everywhere.
“I said, ‘Stop! You’re OK, you’re safe,’” Lofton told FOX 12. “She was really distressed out of her mind.”
Though he called police and tried to help her, she left before officers arrived. Lofton’s husband also arrived shortly after the break-in was reported, only to find thousands of dollars in damages inside their condominium.
“Police essentially treated it like no big deal,” Croteau said. He claims investigators were in and out in minutes.
“I think initially they did not realize she had gone down the trash chute,” he said.
After midday, detectives returned to the couple’s condo. Croteau believes they returned after finding the woman injured inside the trash bin.
His husband feels the incident could have been prevented if the building’s property management company had kept the woman from re-entering the premises.
FOX 12 reached out to the company for a statement but has not yet heard back.
