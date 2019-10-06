PPB's Gun Violence Reduction Team arrests suspected drug dealer in Lloyd District

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Lloyd District after discovering he had large amounts of drugs, cash and two guns.
Police say at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, GVRT officers were patrolling near Holladay Park when they conducted a traffic stop at Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Lloyd Boulevard.
Officer say the driver, 37-year-old Noah J. Goldman of Portland, was in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested.
Police say a search of the vehicle and later Goldman’s home yielded meth, heroin, cash and two guns.
Goldman was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of delivery of methamphetamine near a school, delivery of heroin near a school, possession of methamphetamine near a school, possession of heroin near a school, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
