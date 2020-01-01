PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police on Wednesday say the Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating seven overnight shootings throughout the city of Portland.
Police say in total, four people were shot, and investigators recovered and processed more than 90 cartridge casings. No arrests have been made.
Police say the first shooting occurred near the 4000 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators recovered more than 40 casings at the scene, and no injuries were reported.
The second shooting happened less than 20 minutes later near the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. One person was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Police say the third shooting was a walk-in victim at an area hospital. The location and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, according to police.
The fourth shooting happened near the 600 block of Southeast Alder Street at about 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The fifth shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. near the 11200 block of Southeast Division Street. More than 40 cartridge casings were recovered at the scene. Police say multiple firearms were used, but no injuries were reported.
Then just before 4 a.m., two people were shot near the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue. Police say the victims were transported to a hospital and their conditions are not being released at this time.
And just after 5:30 a.m., the seventh shooting occurred near the 9600 block of North Woolsey Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Police say there is no indication the shootings are connected. GVRT detectives are following up on all of them.
Anyone who witnessed any of the shootings or has other information about what happened is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
