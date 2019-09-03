PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team seized six firearms and made six arrests over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Police said the GVRT responded to at least eight incidents in the Portland area, which resulted in the arrests of six men.
According to police, these cases are being emphasized because they believe the arrests prevented further violence during the holiday weekend.
The men arrested and charges they face include:
- Josiah Cormona, 18, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm
- Eric Espiritu-Villaneu, 21, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm
- Bennie London, 22, possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and assault warrant
- Aronte Kerney, 25, possession of a loaded firearm and felon in possession of a firearm
- Jaron Cuie, 26, attempt murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon
- Erick Butler, 28, parole violation
Police did not provide any other details about the arrests.
The GVRT is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence across the Portland metro area.
Anyone with information about gun crime is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.