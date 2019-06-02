PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team seized four guns this week and made three arrests.
On May 25, officers took a report of threats involving a black Mercedes in the 7000 block of Southeast Carlton Street.
Police say at about midnight, GVRT members found a similar car driving through the same area, close to where the threats happened.
Officers stopped the car in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store and took the driver into custody.
Police say two handguns were found inside the vehicle, and the suspect admitted to carrying them and involvement in other recent shootings.
According to police, the Mercedes was the victim vehicle in recent shootings from a few days ago and had numerous bullet holes.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Steven Newcomb, was arrested and faces charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm (city code) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A few days later on May 30, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at about 8 p.m. Witnesses say several juveniles were seen running from the area.
Officers arrived and searched the nearby 82nd Avenue MAX platform and saw a group of three teenagers on the platform.
Officers say they spoke with the teens, who appeared to be very nervous.
During their interaction, police seized a firearm, which was hidden in one of the teen’s clothing on his person.
Another teen tried to run away but was captured. Police say another firearm was seized from his backpack.
Police say two teens were arrested and the third was released to a parent.
Two of them were 15 years old and the other was 16 years old. Their names are not being released due to their ages.
Detectives are looking into whether the teens or the firearms are connected to other incidents.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to call the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.