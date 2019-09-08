PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing its efforts in taking illegally possessed guns off Portland streets.
Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, officers stopped a stolen car in the 11700 block of Southeast Stark Street. They found and seized a Smith & Wesson handgun.
Police say criminal charges are pending as they investigate.
Later, at 11:55 p.m., GVRT officers stopped a vehicle in the 13100 block of Southeast Division Street. They found a SAR Arms handgun inside the car.
Police say 20-year-old Jermyah L. Washington was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public (city code).
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to contact the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.