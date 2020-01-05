PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team seized two illegally possessed guns during two separate traffic stops overnight.
At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car near Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. Officers arrested the driver on a drug charge from a previous incident.
During the encounter, officers saw a passenger in the vehicle with a handgun under his leg. Officers took the passenger into custody and seized the gun, a .40 caliber semi-automatic.
Lathaniel J. Patterson, 21, was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place (city code), unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.
The driver, 25-year-old Antonio L. Cabine, is facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the previous incident.
About 15 minutes later, other officers with the GVRT stopped a car for speeding at Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. During the stop, officers developed probable cause to arrest the driver for assault.
Officers seized a gun, a .40 caliber semi-automatic, and a bundle of suspected cocaine in the car.
33-year-old Dennis R. Wilson was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place (city code), and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.
Two weeks ago, police reported that a series of recent shootings in Portland were determined to have a gang nexus, which has led to increased concern about retaliatory gun violence. The GVRT is investigating those shootings and is asking for the public’s help with information about the open cases.
The GVRT says it is also enhancing patrols and coordinating with law enforcement partners, including the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Multnomah County Parole and Probation, the United States Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oregon Youth Authority, East Metro Gang Enforcement Team, and the Office of Youth Violence Prevention.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
