PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two directed patrol traffic stops by the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team led to officers seizing three illegally possessed guns and making five arrests.
On Friday at about 10:50 p.m., GVRT members were proactively patrolling the 82nd Avenue corridor, which police say has seen a high number of gun violence incidents.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and learned the driver, 24-year-old Misael M. Mendoza, was armed with a gun.
Officers recovered a .357 Magnum revolver from Mendoza’s waistband area. The gun was later discovered to be stolen.
Police also arrested the passenger, 21-year-old Darin C. Carter. Police say another gun, a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun, was found near Carter in the vehicle.
Mendoza and Carter were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Both are facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place (city code).
On Thursday, just after 11 p.m., officers were conducting directed patrol and stopped a car in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue.
Police say during the stop, officers found a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in the front waistband of 29-year-old Ossie L. Spencer, who was a passenger of the vehicle. She was arrested, and the gun was seized as evidence.
Police say the driver of the vehicle and another passenger were also arrested: one for an outstanding warrant and the other on a parole violation.
Spencer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place (city code), furnishing false information to police, interfering with a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
