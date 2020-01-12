PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team made two arrests and seized two stolen guns during two unrelated traffic stops on Saturday.
Police say while on patrol, GVRT officers saw a suspect they had probable cause to arrest from a previous felony elude by vehicle case.
At about 1:30 p.m., officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle at Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 32nd Place and arrested him.
Officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun under his seat. Police say the gun was determined to be stolen.
Robert L. Thomas, 29, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the previous charge of attempt to elude by vehicle, as well as new charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of loaded firearm in a public place (city code).
At 10:17 p.m., GVRT officers spotted a vehicle that was of interest in a previous case. They stopped the vehicle near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street for a registration violation.
Police say when officers searched the vehicle, they found a .380 semiautomatic handgun, which was also determined to be stolen.
The driver, 18-year-old Charlie M. Borbon, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft in the first degree, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
