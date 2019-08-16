PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police continue to plan and prepare for counter-demonstrations that will occur in downtown Portland Saturday.
To keep the public and their officers safe, the Portland Police Bureau has been working with other city agencies to coordinate that effort ahead of Saturday's planned demonstrations.
The demonstrations will likely take place between Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Morrison Street at Waterfront Park, according to PPB.
PPB and other city agencies talked with business owners in the path and are warning the public about avoiding the area from the Waterfront Park to Southwest 4th Avenue and from Southwest Madison to Southwest Alder.
The Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to all traffic starting at 4 a.m., and Southwest 2nd Avenue from Southwest Madison to Main Streets will also be closed to all traffic starting at 4 a.m.
PPB said these events are unpredictable and fluid and the area could change.
PPB said the demonstrations could begin as early as 9 a.m., and they also realized that they do not have the staffing to properly handle crowd management and 9-1-1 calls that may come in to the city at the same time.
PPB said they have called in help from many different area agencies on the local, state and federal level to help keep the city covered.
"I am confident in the response that our operations team and logistics team has put into place. We have not only planned for, you know, a number of eventualities, but we've prepared for the worst if that comes to be, which we hope that it won't" said Public Information Officer Tina Jones.
PPB will have Liaison Officers out, who will be very visible from the crowd with new uniforms of white polo shirt with "Liaison Officer" on the shirt, along with gray pants.
We are getting updates from @PortlandPolice on their plans to handle opposing demonstrations tomorrow. One new addition is liaison officers visible with new uniforms. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/rYxNg4lrR9— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 16, 2019
Representatives from TriMet say they are working closely with police as well. They will set up an emergency operations center of their own along with having a representative in the Portland police command center.
If an area is deemed unsafe, TriMet will alter service especially for MAX trains. TriMet is asking riders to plan for extra time throughout the system because disruptions in downtown will trickle out and affect other areas.
Emergency officials encourage everyone to follow the latest on Twitter, where they will push out constant updates at Portland police and TriMet Alerts accounts.
Anyone with information about plans for criminal activity at any of the Aug. 17 events is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
