PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After complaints of street racers shutting down the Fremont Bridge this past weekend, the Portland Police Bureau says it will band together with other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those involved.
PPB says at least 25 officers will be working on street racing every single day.
This bigger and better mission to combat street racing was triggered after people blocked the upper deck of the Fremont Bridge Sunday evening.
Police believe hundreds of people may have been involved during that incident.
"Not only is it illegal, but it is incredibly dangerous. And first and foremost, we want you to stop," said PPB Captain Anthony Passadore.
Police say street racing is a problem in Portland every spring and summer, but never before has it started so quickly in the year.
Police believe that's because of good weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer drivers on the roads, mean the roads may be more enticing to those who would go fast and furious.
"It's probably more appealing to people that are participating in speed racing and stunt driving to shut down roads," said Captain Passadore.
Police say this dangerous - sometimes deadly - activity is more than kids just blowing off steam. It's organized criminal activity with the intention of taking over the streets.
"This isn't just a small group of people that go out and decide they're going to take over a freeway or a parking lot," Captain Passadore said. "There's hundreds of people that coordinate with each other. They send motorcycles out and other cars out in advance to scout areas."
This year, police will also be backed by a team of investigators and prosecutors from the district attorney's office.
