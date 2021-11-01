PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said there may be more victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested last month.

PPB said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a stranger-on-stranger attempted sexual assault in the Piedmont neighborhood where the suspect entered the victim’s backyard. Police arrested 55-year-old Leroy Morales Sr. the next day. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Morales was later indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges related to sexual assault.

As detectives continued investigating, they learned there may be more victims who have not made reports to police. They are asking possible victims to contact them. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact detective Nathan Wollstein at Nathan.Wollstein@portlandoregon.gov.