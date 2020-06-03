PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help identifying five people who are believed to be involved in criminal activity during weekend protests.
PPB said detectives are continuing to investigate several arsons that occurred in the downtown area during demonstrations on Friday and Saturday.
Detectives released images of five people they are hoping to identifying: a white man wearing an orange Fox Racing hat and later wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt; a white man wearing a black and red hoodie; a white man with shoulder length black hair; a black man wearing a black t-shirt and yellow bandana on his face; and a white man wearing a surgical mask.
Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov or at (503)-823-3408.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
