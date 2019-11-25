PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help identifying two possible witnesses who may have information related to an ongoing child abuse investigation.
Photos of the possible witnesses were released on Monday.
Police said investigators believe the people in the photos may have critical information to assist in the investigation.
According to police, details about the investigation are not available due to the sensitive nature of the case.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos, or believes it could be them, please contact Detective Todd Christensen at 503-823-0299 or todd.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
