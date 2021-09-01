PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A service dog was killed and at least two people were hospitalized after Portland police responded to nine shootings in a 16-hour period.

According to PPB, the first one was reported just after noon Tuesday on the Springwater Trail near the 9400 Block of Southeast Cooper. Officers found multiple cartridge casings near a homeless encampment, but they didn't find any victims or reported property damage.

A few hours later, at 5:49 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 Block of NE 101st Avenue. They didn't find any victims.

The third one happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1700 Block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Investigators said the intended victim was not injured, but his service dog was shot and killed.

About 90 minutes later, at 9:07 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male shot in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Multnomah Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fifth shooting was reported three minutes later in the 2000 block of North Lombard Street, where a victim's vehicle was damaged by gunfire. Witnesses told police that the suspect and the victim didn't interact before the shooting. There were no injuries reported.

At 9:40 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance that ended with a shooting in the area of the 1900 block SE 122nd Avenue. There are no known victims or related property damage.

The next shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Willis Blvd. Officers said there was a confrontation that ended with shots fired. No injuries were reported.

At 1:05 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1), police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Northeast Columbia Blvd. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

A few hours later, at 4:25 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Reedway Street. Officers found more than 20 cartridge casings, an unoccupied vehicle, and a home that was stuck by gunfire.

"These incidents required significant numbers of officers, sergeants, detectives, and criminalists to investigate, and drained resources on East and North Precincts," PPB said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest.

Gun violence has soared in Portland over the past eight months, while the city is down more than 125 officers since last year. Police have responded to more than 750 shootings that have wounded more than 250 people.