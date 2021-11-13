PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is looking for a suspect who sped away from a traffic stop and may have fired a gun in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.
#BREAKING @PortlandPolice are looking for two individuals who fired at officers after a traffic stop. They ran into a neighborhood around NE 92nd Ave and Halsey St. Police have blocked off roads around the area. Residents are told to shelter in place. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OaS0ppKxoa— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) November 14, 2021
PPB said just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a wanted suspect at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. The suspect sped away and was stopped by spike strips. At least two people got out and ran.
Officers said as the suspects ran they heard shots fired. They have set up a perimeter and called the Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team.
The perimeter is from Northeast 102nd Avenue to Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street to Northeast Glisan Street.