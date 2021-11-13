PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is looking for a suspect who sped away from a traffic stop and may have fired a gun in northeast Portland on Saturday evening.

PPB said just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a wanted suspect at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. The suspect sped away and was stopped by spike strips. At least two people got out and ran.

Officers said as the suspects ran they heard shots fired. They have set up a perimeter and called the Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

The perimeter is from Northeast 102nd Avenue to Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street to Northeast Glisan Street.

