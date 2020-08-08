PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have detained at least two people who were allegedly involved in a shooting Saturday in North Portland.
Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of North Seward Ave at 7:41 a.m. As officers were on their way, they learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the scene with another one close behind.
Police say the vehicles had exchanged gunfire.
A short while later, Central Precinct officers responded to a call of two vehicles involved in a shots fired at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Glisan Street. At least two people were detained, and no injuries were reported.
Portland police believe that the two calls are likely related and are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. The case number is 20-246017.
