PPB respond to disturbance in SE Portland, residents asked to stay inside

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police asked for residents in Southeast Portland to shelter in place Sunday while they conducted a welfare check.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was called to a home in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive. Officers said when they arrived they heard gunshots coming from the home.

Police had asked for residents within a six-block radius to remain inside.

At 8:44 p.m. Portland police reported via Twitter that they had a person in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

