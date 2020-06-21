PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police asked for residents in Southeast Portland to shelter in place Sunday while they conducted a welfare check.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was called to a home in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive. Officers said when they arrived they heard gunshots coming from the home.
SERT/CNT callout on Welfare check call 8400 block SE 138th. Police have heard shots from a residence. Area residents are asked to shelter in place.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 22, 2020
Police had asked for residents within a six-block radius to remain inside.
At 8:44 p.m. Portland police reported via Twitter that they had a person in custody.
Suspect in custody— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 22, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
