PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious device found inside a Southeast Portland bank Friday afternoon.
At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a bank in the 3000 of Southeast Belmont. Officers said the building was evacuated, and the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit was called out to the scene.
Police have closed Southeast Belmont Street from Southeast 30th Avenue to Southeast 31st Avenue. Southeast 30th Avenue is also closed from Southeast Belmont Street to Southeast Yamhill Street.
Police ask pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
