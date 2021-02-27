PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in St. Johns neighborhood as he crossed into Vancouver Saturday evening.
Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of someone shot in the 10500 block of North Midway Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect left before officers were called and did not release any suspect information.
At 5:15 p.m., officers saw the suspect vehicle related to the shooting as he drove on Interstate 5 into Washington, according to PPB.
Vancouver police responded to assist PPB and stopped the vehicle on I-5 near Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell.
Jaron Mulkey, 35, was booked into the Clark County Jail on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, first-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm. An extradition hearing will take place at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.