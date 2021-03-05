PPB standoff with wanted man in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a wanted man after a standoff in Southeast Portland.

PPB says the incident started at 4:30 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m. on Friday.

This was near Southeast 144th and Holgate.

PPB say the man was wanted on gun crimes and two guns were found inside the car.

No information has been released on the suspect.

