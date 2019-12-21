PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of local families now have all the fixings for a full holiday meal.
Portland Police's Sunshine Division and hundreds of volunteers delivered 3,800 food boxes on Saturday to area families in need.
Cars were lined up to grab the meals and hand deliver them to people's homes.
Volunteers FOX 12 spoke with said it's always touching to be a part of this long-time event.
“I think it's important to be involved in the community and help out those who could use the help this time of year,” volunteer John Pahlke said. “We bring our kids along, and we want to show them that there's people out there that could use a helping hand every once and awhile. And the people we are delivering to are so excited.”
This is the 97th year of this incredible tradition.
