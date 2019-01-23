PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local agencies and groups have been stepping up to help affected employees and their families.
That includes the Portland Police Bureau's Sunshine Division.
The sunshine division said it delivered about five thousand pounds of food to members of the U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday.
And Wednesday morning, volunteers packed another 150 emergency food boxes.
“We've decided we are going to do this as long as necessary...we've made a commitment to volunteer as long as necessary,” Director Kyle Camberg said.
Food boxes will be distributed to federal workers at the Portland international airport tomorrow.
Volunteers will be at the parking lot of Northeast Alderwood Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
