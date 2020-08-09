PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a person in connection to a burglary and shooting that happened in North Portland on Saturday.
Brooklyn S. Collins, 27, of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charged with first degree burglary and Interfering with a police officer, according to police.
Officers had responded to a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of North Seward Avenue at 7:41 a.m. As officers were on their way, they learned that a suspect vehicle had fled the scene with another one close behind.
A short while later, Central Precinct officers responded to a call of the two vehicles involved had stopped at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Glisan Street. At least two people were detained, and no injuries were reported.
Detectives believe there are other suspects involved that have not yet been taken into custody and that at least one gunshot was fired during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them through Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at crimestoppersoforegon.com or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357). The case number is 20-246017.
