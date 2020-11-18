PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing Matthew Choi to death in Southeast Portland on Oct. 25.
Allen Coe was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portland police said. Coe was identified as the suspect who attacked Choi, the co-owner of Choi’s Kimchi.
On Oct. 25, Choi was stabbed inside his apartment located on Southeast 12th Avenue just before 2:00 a.m.
Police said Coe and Choi both lived in the same apartment complex located in the 300 block of Southeast 12th Avenue.
Coe was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and identity theft.
