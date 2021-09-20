PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau arrested a suspect in an assault case that happened on July 22, in Northwest Portland.
On Sunday at noon, officers approached 53-year-old Robert L. Banks at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street and tried to take him into custody. Banks quickly armed himself with a wooden handle of a shovel or similar tool and began to threaten them, used it to hit objects while using a wooden pallet as a shield.
Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team officers spent an hour trying to de-escalate the situation. They also allowed residents who were friends with Banks to attempt to calm him down. At Bank’s request, his probation officer from Washington County was also called on the phone to talk to him and try to get him to calm down.
A hostile crowd gathered and prevented the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation, according to police. Banks continued to be uncooperative with police prompting them to use force, including a taser, pepper spray, and an impact munition launcher. This allowed officers to move in and arrest him. After paramedics evaluated him, he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and booked on several warrants. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon related to another incident.
PPB said Banks has a history of violent behavior, assaulting officers and causing neighbors to call the police. He is also believed to be linked to the following incidents:
- Sept. 4: Welfare check on man who caller says has history of chasing/threatening people with sticks and crowbars
- Sept. 4: Man threatening people as they walk by
- Aug. 10: Man threatening people with a pipe
- Aug. 15: Unwanted Person call, caller says man has history of threats with sticks and assaulted someone a week before.
- Aug 27: Man chasing people with a stick
- Aug. 29: Man on the corner with a knife and big stick swinging it at cars and passersby
- Sept. 3: Man aggressive with passersby
- Sept. 6: Man threatens a worker with a knife when he retrieved a scooter. Banks calmed by a community member. Victim declines to press charges.
- Sept. 17: Caller reporting man chased neighbor with a stick
- Sept. 18: Man threatens a worker with a metal bat when retrieving a scooter.
