PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau arrested a suspect in an assault case that happened on July 22, in Northwest Portland.

Officers looking for victim in potential assault case in NW Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are looking for the victim in a potential assault case that dates back to July 22.

On Sunday at noon, officers approached 53-year-old Robert L. Banks at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street and tried to take him into custody. Banks quickly armed himself with a wooden handle of a shovel or similar tool and began to threaten them, used it to hit objects while using a wooden pallet as a shield.

Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team officers spent an hour trying to de-escalate the situation. They also allowed residents who were friends with Banks to attempt to calm him down. At Bank’s request, his probation officer from Washington County was also called on the phone to talk to him and try to get him to calm down.

A hostile crowd gathered and prevented the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation, according to police. Banks continued to be uncooperative with police prompting them to use force, including a taser, pepper spray, and an impact munition launcher. This allowed officers to move in and arrest him. After paramedics evaluated him, he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and booked on several warrants. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon related to another incident.

PPB said Banks has a history of violent behavior, assaulting officers and causing neighbors to call the police. He is also believed to be linked to the following incidents: