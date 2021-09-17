PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a suspect in a murder case that happened in July on Thursday.

Man dies nearly two weeks after assault in downtown Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a victim who was in the hospital after an assault in downtown Portland almost two weeks ago has died…

On July 15, 50-year-old Patrick Pruitt was involved in a fight with another man near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Ankeny Street. He died from his injuries 11 days later, according to PPB.

Homicide detectives investigating the case were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Antonio L. Howard.

On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., U.S. Marshals arrested Howard in Northeast Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0889.