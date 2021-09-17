PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a suspect in a murder case that happened in July on Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a victim who was in the hospital after an assault in downtown Portland almost two weeks ago has died…
On July 15, 50-year-old Patrick Pruitt was involved in a fight with another man near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Ankeny Street. He died from his injuries 11 days later, according to PPB.
Homicide detectives investigating the case were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Antonio L. Howard.
On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., U.S. Marshals arrested Howard in Northeast Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov ; 503-823-0889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.