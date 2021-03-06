PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau Arson unit is investigating a suspected explosive device that caused damage to an RV in the Argay Terrance Neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to assist Portland Fire and Rescue on a report of a trailer on fire in the 3800 block of Northeast 141st Drive at 8:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a parked RV. Firefighters found the smoke but no fire and had determined no one was inside.
An initial investigation discovered that the explosion was caused by a suspicious device found outside of the RV. Police say it's unknown if there was anyone inside the RV during the time of the explosion.
Anyone with information about the incident of any other recent explosions in the neighborhood is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3408 and reference case number 21-60290.
