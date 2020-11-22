PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating two takeover-style robberies in North Portland that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Northeast 60th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. PPB said two suspects armed with guns stole cash and left before officers were called.
A short while after, officers received another armed robbery call, this one at a convenience store in the 7300 block of North St. Louis Avenue. When they arrived, they learned at least one of the suspects had fired shots at two vehicles outside of the store as they left the area.
Police said one person was injured by shattered glass. Cash and merchandise were stolen.
Detectives are currently investigating both incidents and looking into whether the robberies are related.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
