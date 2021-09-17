PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspicious device found inside a Southeast Portland bank Friday afternoon was determined not be dangerous.
At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a bank in the 3000 of Southeast Belmont. Officers said the building was evacuated, and the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit was called out to the scene.
Investigators said it was initially reported that a person had walked into the bank, briefly spoke to employees, left the suspicious device and walked out. MEDU inspected and removed the device. An additional sweep was made of the area by an Explosive Detection Canine officer assigned to TriMet.
The area was cleared to reopen.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.