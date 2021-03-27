PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An unoccupied vehicle and two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire in North Portland on Friday.
Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of North Williams Avenue and North Monroe Street just before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a white Dodge Magnum had crashed into three parked vehicles along with evidence of gunfire. At least 26 bullets were fired, with some striking the Dodge, the parked cars and a business.
The driver of the Dodge, a woman, was found nearby uninjured, police said.
PPB said it's unclear why the Dodge was apparently targeted, and the investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to refer to case number 21-81118 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
