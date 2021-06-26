PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three juveniles were arrested in connection to a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the intersection of East Burnside and Southeast 122nd Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the crime scene and a related one in the area of Southeast Ash and Southeast 117th Avenue.
Officers found multiple occupied vehicles that has been struck, but none of the occupants were hurt. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded to assist and found a stolen vehicle.
Just before 9:00 p.m., officers found the suspect vehicle at about Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Division Street and attempted to pull it over. The driver tried to elude officers, and a pursuit was initiated that came to an end at East Burnside and Southeast 148th Avenue. That’s where the three suspects ran from the vehicle. All three were quickly arrested.
The juvenile suspects were charged with:
- A 16 year-old male was lodged at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree attempt murder, second-degree attempt assault and unlawful use of a weapon
- A 16 year-old male was lodged at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center for third-degree assault, attempt elude vehicle, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle
- A 17 year-old male was released to a guardian and referred to juvenile for Unlawful Entry into a motor vehicle and attempt elude on foot
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information video or tips is urged to contact Portland Police and reference case 21-172602 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
(3) comments
Darn Covid. I hear from "experts" that the rise in gun violence has nothing to do with the disbanding of GVRT. Wuflu, the great excuse for government not doing their job.
Great job parent(s) for raising such nice kids. At what age did you introduce them to thuggery?
Portland's future.
