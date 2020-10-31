PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a head-crash that left three people injured in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood Friday.
Officers responded to the 14500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 9:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a Chrysler SUV and Subaru Legacy wagon with damage. Three people were taken to the hospital.
The male driver of the Chrysler suffered life-threatening injuries while the female driver and passenger in the Subaru were seriously hurt. Currently, the Subaru’s driver is listed in serious condition.
Portland police said just before the crash, officers saw the Chrysler traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Southeast Powell near Southeast 136th Avenue. Officers reported seeing him run a red light. Officers attempted to catch up to him to pull him over but had not turned on their police lights to initiate the stop when they came across the crash on Southeast 145th Avenue.
Police said the driver also allegedly struck four other vehicles just before the crash, three more in a parking lot, and one more in Southeast Powell Boulevard. There were no injuries reported in those crashes.
Impairment, speed and aggressive driving are significant factors in the crash, according to police. The Chrysler driver was determined to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.296%, which is three times over the legal limit.
No one has been arrested or cited, and no names will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact primary investigator Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070. The case number is 20-327471.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.