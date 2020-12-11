PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday that it will move several officers to patrol duty next year.
The reorganization plan from Chief Chuck Lovell is an effort to "reduce significant overtime costs and maintain current service levels," according to the bureau.
Currently, the bureau says it has 865 sworn members with 52 vacancies. Of those sworn members, the bureau says 603 are officers.
The bureau says 290 officers are currently assigned to patrol and cover the "city's three precincts, spread across three 10-hour shifts, seven days a week."
According to the bureau, months of civil unrest in the city have caused significant overtime cost. The bureau says it is now facing a $2 million deficit this fiscal year.
"We are doing everything we can to reduce overtime and be good stewards of the public's dollars. That requires significant personnel and unit changes," said Chief Lovell. "In 2020, PPB experienced a large loss of personnel from retirements and separations, which has created vacancies and increased overtime. To meet our fiscal goals, we are shifting our resources to focus on responding to calls for service and conducting investigations. We have heard loud and clear from the public that these are priorities, and we are taking that feedback into account. These changes are not a reflection of the quality of work performed by the impacted units, but rather a response to the realities we face with budget targets now and in the coming fiscal year."
Under the reorganization by Chief Lovell, the following moves to patrol will occur in 2021:
- Jan. 1: Seven officers from transit police.
- Feb. 4: 49 Rapid Response Team officers, seven Narcotics and Organized Crime officers (includes drug K-9), 20 traffic officers (does not include traffic reconstructionists), nine K-9 officers, two public information officers, three community engagement officers, and one behavioral health unit officer.
In total, the bureau says it will have 360 deployable patrol officers, plus five more officers who are expected to complete training in the next few months.
This is phase one of Chief Lovell's plan. The bureau says the second phase will be readjusting where supervisors are assigned and reconfiguring workload.
The bureau says there have been 55 retirements so far this year with 22 pending. There have also been 29 separations, and seven more have turned in paperwork to separate.
The following info from PPB shows comparisons of retirements and separations from years past:
- 2019: 45 sworn retirements, 33 sworn separations
- 2018: 22 sworn retirements, 39 sworn separations
- 2017: 31 sworn retirements, 22 sworn separations
- 2016: 55 sworn retirements, 19 sworn separations
- 2015: 31 sworn retirements, 17 sworn separations
- 2014: 10 sworn retirements, 13 sworn separations
