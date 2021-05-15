PPB: Two arrested after assault of grocery store worker

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said two men were arrested after assaulting a grocery store worker on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Peterson’s Grocery in the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk Street after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a man who works at the store who had been assaulted.
PPB arrested two men in the incident. 41-year-old Thomas Morales is facing multiple charges including assault and robbery. 36-year-old Carlos Delamaria is facing multiple charges including assault.
The grocery store worker was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.