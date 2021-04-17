PPB: Two people dead in I-5 crash involving wrong way driver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two drivers died after their vehicles collided on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on I-5 at North Greenley Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found two cars had collided, and one of the drivers had died.

PPB said the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but later died. Both drivers were males, and their identities will be released after their families are notified.

Northbound I-5 was closed during the investigation and have since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

