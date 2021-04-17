PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two drivers died after their vehicles collided on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on I-5 at North Greenley Avenue just after 5:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found two cars had collided, and one of the drivers had died.
PPB said the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but later died. Both drivers were males, and their identities will be released after their families are notified.
Northbound I-5 was closed during the investigation and have since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.