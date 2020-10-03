PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Two people were injured after a suspect slashed them with a knife in downtown Portland Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of someone trying to stab passersby in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found two victims with serious cuts, one with a cut on their arm and the other with a cut to their ear.
The victim with the arm injury was taken to the hospital. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.
Officers spotted the suspect attempting to slash other victims, police said. He complied with officers and was arrested.
Police say the suspect will be identified after he is charged.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
