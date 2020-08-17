PPB unable to respond to large street racing gatherings across city Sunday night

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau officers say they received calls about street racers in a number of areas across the city last night, but they didn't have enough officers to respond safely.
One of those gatherings, where there was a crowd of hundreds of people, took place near the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Another happened on the Fremont Bridge, where neighbors all along the Willamette River in northwest Portland woke up to the sound of burnouts, drivers doing doughnuts, and people using fireworks.
“It’s pretty obnoxious,” said Nathan Fryback, who lives about a quarter mile away from the bridge. “It sounds like there’s a backfire that takes place after a lot of acceleration, and it sounded like they were taking turns to see who could do it the loudest.”
While police admit this is dangerous, the gatherings require more officers sometimes than they have in order to safely respond.
“I think the risk of serious injury or a car coming into the river or something would be enough reason to do something,” said Fryback.
Officers tell FOX 12 early Sunday morning there were more than 60 calls for police service on hold, some of them for the entire length of a protest Saturday night. Calls ranged from theft to hit and run, burglary and harassment.
On Sunday night, police say at one point, there were nearly two dozen calls on hold.
“I don’t always find myself coming down on the side of the police, which is unfortunate," Fryback said. "I’ve got kids, too, and it’s sometimes difficult to reconcile, you know, raising them with a respect for authority but at the same time having them have some apprehension about interacting with the police, and that’s worrisome."
FOX 12 reached out to PPB asking if they have a plan to address the lack of police response to these types of calls. The bureau did not immediately respond.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Who needs the Police anyway? Isn't that the plan our our City Hall. Our elected clowns continue to throw the Police under the bus
