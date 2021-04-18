PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly was declared after demonstrators gathered in front of the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct on Saturday night.
At about 10:00 p.m., a group of approximately 70 people gathered in front of the east precinct at 737 Southeast 106th Avenue, according to PPB. The group moved into the street and blocked traffic. Police said many in the group wore helmets, body armor and heavy backpacks.
Some individuals in the crowd rolled dumpsters from a nearby school and moved them toward the precinct. Police warned the group not to block access to the building or start fires. Despite the warnings, demonstrators pushed a dumpster near the front door, and another was placed near the garage door.
Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered to disperse to the north. If they failed, “to adhere to the order may subject them to arrest, citation, and crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact munitions.”
Protesters have taken two dumpsters in the street near the police vehicle entry and exit doors. This incident has been declared an unlawful assembly.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 18, 2021
After the group dispersed, officers reported finding a dumpster smoking but had not caught on fire. Police said a collapsible baton and other gear were also found.
The group of protesters is just standing in front of the PPB East Precinct, chanting pic.twitter.com/f1rlYD3u1K— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) April 18, 2021
Some members of the group remained in the area for a while but did not attempt to commit any more crimes, so officers disengaged.
No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.
