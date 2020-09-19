PPB: Unlawful assembly declared outside ICE building in S Portland, 11 arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A gathering outside the ICE facility in south Portland on Friday was declared an unlawful assembly, according to Portland police.
At about 8:45 p.m. a march began from Elizabeth Caruthers Park at 3508 South Moody Avenue to the federal facility at 4310 South Macadam Avenue where the demonstration was held. The crowd engaged with federal officers and then dispersed into a south Portland neighborhood, according to police.
Officers responded to the area and declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to leave or face citation, arrest and crowd control agents including tear gas.
To those near S. Moody Ave and S. Bancroft St: This is an unlawful assembly. All persons must immediately disperse to the NORTH. (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 19, 2020
Some people in the crowd were throwing items at officers, police said.
Police said 11 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. They are as follows:
- Callen Quinn-Ward, 20, of Portland -- Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Matthew King, 34, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Aiden Brunola, 21, of Lake Mary, Florida - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Alexa Grefera, 27, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Andrew Neal, 25, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Brian Kinnes, 23, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Mason Klepp, 20, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Veronica Misloski, 30, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest
- Kermit Polsoun, 42, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree (3 counts)
- Matthew Germaine, 41, of Toledo, Washington - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest
- Mario Page, 41, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Possession of Stolen Property
