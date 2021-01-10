PPB updates shooting statistics dashboard to show neighborhood-by-neighborhood data

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau updated their interactive dashboard to show how many shootings there were last year and which neighborhoods they were most prevalent in.
In 2020, Portland had more than double the number of shootings it did in 2019.
"It's shocking," Petr Lebedev, a Hazelwood Neighborhood resident, said.
The Portland Police Bureau just improved their interactive dashboard, which shows in 2020, Portland saw 890 shootings, compared to 393 in 2019.
There were 439 shootings in the east precinct, 358 shootings in the north precinct and 92 in the central precinct.
The dashboard doesn't just list how many shootings there were the last two years, though. It also provides a map, which shows how many shootings happened in each neighborhood in Portland.
The Hazelwood Neighborhood, where Lebedev lives, saw 79 shootings in 2020 - the most any Portland neighborhood had.
"Very concerned. It's actually kinda scary because there are a lot of kids around here. They come to this park to play and hang around here," Lebedev said.
The Centennial Neighborhood saw the second-highest number of shootings last year at 60, followed by the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood, which had 58 reported shootings.
"Up law enforcement, maybe even more patrols. Just target the areas with the most shootings. If it's gang-related, just to figure out what the actual reason is," Lebedev said.
