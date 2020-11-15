PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A victim of a knife attack and his attacker are in the hospital after an incident in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a fight involving a knife in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street at 7:16 p.m., according to Portland Police Bureau. When they arrived, they found the victim with knife wounds. The suspect was also reportedly injured during the struggle.
Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital, where their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
Assault Detectives responded and have assumed the investigation. More information will be released when appropriate, police said.
