PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Drugs and a handgun were recovered by officers after a wanted felon was arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
On March 24, at around 4:45 p.m., officers were attempting to locate 52-year-old Sammy Cardoza, who was known to have a felony warrant.
Police said Cardoza was at a local gas station and officers made a plan to stop him. However, when officers approached, Cardoza fled and caused damaged to patrol vehicles.
During an investigation, officers learned where Cardoza was living.
At around 4:42 p.m. Monday, East Precinct Street Crimes Unit and Neighborhood Response Team officers, along with a K-9 team, located Cardoza and took him into custody without incident.
Police said officers found one ounce of methamphetamine on Cardoza.
A search warrant was obtained and Cardoza's home was searched. Police said officers located more methamphetamine and a semi-automatic handgun.
Cardoza was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of elude by vehicle, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), and warrants out of Clackamas County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Just another brick in the wall...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.